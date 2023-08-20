ACDP Gauteng leader Dulton Adams says that health tenders for essential drugs must be awarded to companies that can deliver Adams implored Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi to investigate the situation at Chris-Hani Baragwanath Hospital as a matter of extreme urgency.

“There are reports that stocks of the life-saving drug adrenalin ran out there this week because the company that won the tender to supply 90% of the stock is struggling with load shedding, and emergency procurement processes have been blocked,” said Adams Adams said that there were reports of adrenalin in short supply in other provincial hospitals as well, and that Bara staff have been intimidated after complaining about other problems at the hospital. “Why is there no CEO at Bara? Why are there food shortages? Why was an operating theatre flooded because of a lack of maintenance?” asked Adams

He said that Lesufi should see this as a shame and disgrace with people deserving answers and a way forward “Citizens are tired of hearing excuses from government departments. Heart attack patients need adrenalin – provincial hospitals must therefore keep this essential drug in stock at all times noma kanjani!” added Adams Meanwhile, the DA said it was concerned that heart patients at the Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Hospital were at risk because of the hasty decommissioning of the angiogram machine before the new one was to arrive in three months.

DA Gauteng health spokesperson Jack Bloom said that the expensive machinery was critical in imaging blocked arteries for vascular surgery to save lives and limbs of patients with vascular disease. “The old angio suite was supposed to be replaced in 2018, but medical staff were told in early August that it was being decommissioned within a week. They had to inform patients they have to wait for the two new replacement machines to be installed. “It is inexplicable why the old machine is not being used pending the arrival of the new machines which cost about R44.5 million. The delay may be more than three months as rooms need to be renovated to house the new machines,” added Bloom