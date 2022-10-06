ACDP members cross to Cope for greener pastures in Johannesburg

The Congress of the People (Cope) in Johannesburg welcomed new members who crossed over from the regional and provincial structures of the African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) on Wednesday. The Star understands that some of the members had been disciplined by the ACDP following the voting out of the DA’s Vasco da Gama as speaker of the Johannesburg Municipal Council.

The the new speaker of the Johannesburg Municipal Council, Colleen Makhubele, welcomed the new group of members in a t shirt exchange ceremony. In a statement, Cope said the new members were well received. “The speaker of the Joburg Municipal Council Councillor Colleen Makhubele and other regional leaders formally received and welcomed the ACDP regional and provincial leaders. Cope upholds the constitutional and democratic rights of all individuals and individuals, including public representatives,” the party said. The party said it was in full gear and ready for the upcoming 2024 elections. The new Cope members were expected to hit the ground running in strengthening the party and gaining voter confidence.