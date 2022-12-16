Ace Magashule calls for manual count for ANC top six positions

Johannesburg - Suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has called for a manual count of the voting process during elections of the ANC's top brass at the party’s 55th national conference in Soweto.

Magashule said he had reliably learnt that President Cyril Ramaphosa was conflicted because the wife of one of his close legal allies was involved in the electoral process for the top six.

“The wife of Charles Nupen is the main person overseeing these elections. She’s running elections here, and that's a conflict of interest. So that’s why we are saying voting must be manual," said Magashule.

Ramaphosa had taken the section 89 report on review, claiming that there were holes in the report that prejudiced him and placed him in a precarious position as the president of the country and the ANC.