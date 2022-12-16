Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Ace Magashule calls for manual count for ANC top six positions

Suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule. Picture: Simphiwe Mbokazi African News Agency (ANA)

Published 1h ago

ITUMELENG MAFISA and NOXOLO MIYA

Johannesburg - Suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has called for a manual count of the voting process during elections of the ANC's top brass at the party’s 55th national conference in Soweto.

Magashule said he had reliably learnt that President Cyril Ramaphosa was conflicted because the wife of one of his close legal allies was involved in the electoral process for the top six.

“The wife of Charles Nupen is the main person overseeing these elections. She’s running elections here, and that's a conflict of interest. So that’s why we are saying voting must be manual," said Magashule.

Ramaphosa had taken the section 89 report on review, claiming that there were holes in the report that prejudiced him and placed him in a precarious position as the president of the country and the ANC.

Magashule also called for Ramaphosa to step down, citing that he had now been criminally charged by former president Jacob Zuma in a matter relating to information leaked by prosecutor Billy Downer.

“The president has been charged criminally; he must step aside just like me,” said Magashule.

Reports suggest that Magashule was trying to form a united front with all Ramaphosa opponents; this included Lindiwe Sisulu and Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma.

The Star

