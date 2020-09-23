Ace Magashule cleared of claims that he played a role in forming ATM

Johannesburg - The Star has reliably learnt that a probe into the ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule‘s alleged role in the creation of the political party, African Transformation Movement (ATM), has cleared him. The investigation, also referred to as the Ginwala commission, has cleared Magashule on all allegations relating to the formation or registration of ATM. The Star has seen a leaked report tabled before the ANC’s National Working Committee on Monday. The report, which must still be discussed by the Top Six and then presented to Magashule, states that “inconclusive evidence was presented to the commission about Magashule’s relationship with ATM president Vuyo Zungula”. Chaired by the former speaker of the National Assembly, Frene Ginwala, the report said: “The complainant being a member of the ANC NEC had a right to complain.

“However the complainant and the commission found no evidence that the secretary-general, the former president of the movement JG Zuma or any other member of the movement participated in the formation of ATM.

“The commission notes that the impression could have been created by the former president’s visit to the Twelve Apostles Church, a church closely associated with Zungula.

‘’The commission further finds that former president Zuma attended the church events on the invitation of the church. There is also a record that the church has on several occasions invited other leaders of the movement.’’

The terms of reference for the team probing these allegations were given 60 days to investigate and report back.

“The terms of reference were to investigate, inquire into and determine the veracity of the allegations that members of the ANC were involved in the formation of and/or mobilised support for some of the smaller political parties, purportedly to reduce ANC’s majority in the 2019 general elections,” a document from the ANC read.

ATM president Zungula said that although the commission had not written to them to solicit their key input, they were more than ready to do so because they wanted to clear their name.

“We had no problem with appearing before the commission because when we clear things it will work in our favour because now even the ANC is using this as a means to stigmatise the party so that people do not trust us.

“So it should not be a problem,” said Zungula.

He added that even the person who first came up with the allegations, Vuyisile Ngqulana, former secretary-general of the SA Council of Messianic Churches in Christ (SACMCC), the faith body that helped form the ATM, eventually withdrew them and is now openly working for the ANC.

As a result, Zungula said that they wanted to deal with the matter and move on as a party.

He added that even the court challenge Ngqulana brought against them had failed.

“We have said this before. We want to put this bed, get closure, move on and focus on having a clear brand, not a brand that is attached to the ANC or anyone from the ANC.” Zungula said.

The Star has seen a court order confirming that Ngqulana had withdrawn his case.

