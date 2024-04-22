The African Congress for Transformation (ACT) has responded to Sibongile Besani, the ANC's head of Presidency, asserting that the organization remains undeterred by what they allege is a fraudulent individual who has a serious psychological problem. The party’s spokesperson Mohau Khumalo said Besane lacked information, or he was deliberately undermining ACT’s campaign.

Khumalo emphasised that Besani was aware of the ANC's diminishing prospects in the province post-May 29. “We will not allow ourselves to be diverted by people who should be either in Weskoppies in Pretoria or Oranje Hospital in Bloemfontein. We are determined not to be distracted by individuals who should either be at Kgosi Mampuru in Pretoria or Grootvlei Prison in Bloemfontein. “We wish to reiterate that regardless of the efforts made by Besani and the CIA-aligned ‘Daily Maverick’, as well as other reactionary media outlets, to de-campaign ACT, their attempts will be unsuccessful.

“The people of Free State and South Africa in general, know who their true leaders are. “No amount of lunacy will change what is bound to happen. Instead of concerning himself with ACT, we advise Besani to... assist Mxolisi Dukwana to clear his office because they will history in the coming six weeks,” Khumalo added. This comes after Besane had accused ACT’s president Ace Magashule of being incompetent and that he personified mediocre as well as political distortion.

“He has an experience of nearly plunging the ANC into a disaster of late registration of ANC councillors in 2021, he has a history of being proving to have manipulated the ANC’s processes in 2012- 2017. “We are not saying this out of hatred it is just incompetence personified,” Besane said. He continued to say that he was mentioning all these as he always (Magashule) fails to do the basics like registering his own party.