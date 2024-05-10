Acting fraternity pay last respects and offer praise to talented actor, Mpho Sebeng

The local acting fraternity and the entire entertainment industry gathered at the Joburg Theatre yesterday to pay their respects to young actor, Mpho Sebeng, who died in a car accident in the early hours of Sunday morning. According to reports, the actor was travelling in Potchefstroom, North West, when the accident claimed his young life. Since his passing, South Africans have celebrated and mourned his life with various tributes on social media.

Those he worked with described him as a consummate professional, a humble young man who loved people just as he loved his craft and took it seriously regardless of role. Sebeng, who starred in the ‘Ring of Lies’, and other television productions was remembered as a humble young actor who possessed a compassionate heart. Kagiso Medupi, who was the MC for the memorial service, said Joburg Theatre was the last stage he had performed on.

“This is the holy ground. Please take it in and soak it. This is the last stage he was celebrated on and received a standing ovation. I know it is painful but let us celebrate him so he can rest in peace,” he said. Sebeng also starred in productions such as ‘Soul Buddyz’, ‘Scandal’, and ‘Zibondiwe’. Fellow actress, friend and schoolmate, Reabetswe Moeti, spoke fondly of her friend saying he loved people and had a big heart and was the last one to leave on the morning he died.

“In closing, he urged us to let loose of fear and doubt because he spoke life and loved people. Let us love another; he was a conscientious and considerate friend… He knew God and I would like for us to hold on to that.” ‘House of Zwide’ actor Motlatsi Mafatshe described Sebeng as a great actor who was able to project and had great talent even early on in his acting career. “I remember when he was still. We observed that he had star quality and had the potential to become a star. Not only was he a superstar, he loved having a good times. He was a lover and a fashionista of note. I have never met someone who was as professional as him,” Mafatshe said.

His producer on his first major TV role, ‘Ring of Lies’, Alex Yazbek, said Sebeng was a committed actor who applied himself wholeheartedly in his role. “He was committed to his role and trained for three months for it. He was intense and on the first take we did, he swung a perfect punch which almost caught his co-star by surprise. In another scene, he was fighting a professional guy and caught him on the chin and went on to club the professional on the side of the chin and the boxer needed a pill to calm the punch down,” he said. Family spokesperson, Oupa Morake, indicated that the family would communicate details of the actor’s home-going ceremony.