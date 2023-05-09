Action Society calls for alleged rapist ANC councillor to be fired

Johannesburg - Action Society wants suspended ANC councillor Tebogo Sepale, who was charged with two counts of statutory rape and one of crimen injuria, fired from the organisation. Sepale is expected to appear at the Orkney Magistrate’s Court later today after a video trended on social media where he is allegedly seen having sex with a 15-year-old boy.

In one of the trending images, Sepale was photographed allegedly having sex with a male who appears to be a minor. Two cases of statutory rape were registered with the Kanana police station near Orkney. On Friday, the ANC in the province suspended Sepale with immediate effect, following allegations of sexual misconduct as more and more of his male and female victims came out into the open.

In yet another video of Sepale circulated via WhatsApp, Sepale is allegedly heard gloating about his sexual prowess. In yet another video, it appears as though he is the one recording the sexual scenes as he stops to properly position the camera. On Monday, Tshepi Mmekwa of Action Society called on the party to do much more than suspend its councillor following widespread condemnation of his predatory sexual behaviour. "The ANC should do much more than just suspend someone from taking part in the life of the movement when caught red-handed sexually abusing minors and abusing their position for sexual favours ... If the ANC does not immediately fire Sepale, they are in fact funding and condoning the sexual abuse of minors," Mmekwa said.