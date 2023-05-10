Action Society oversees the case of a murdered and abused nurse

Johannesburg - Action Society will now oversee the case of the murdered nurse, Phelisa Kulu, from Drieziek, Orange Farm, in Gauteng. The body of 37-year-old Kulu was found in a bathtub in her house on April 2, with bruises on her face.

According to her neighbours, they heard an argument between Phelisa and her boyfriend earlier. They said: “When Phelisa did not turn up to drop items at the family or answer her phone, the family became concerned, and they went to her house to check on her and noticed her car was missing.” Tshepi Mmekwa, Action Centre co-ordinator at Action Society, said the neighbours could not gain entry to the house and went to the police.

"The police told them to break down the door, and they discovered Phelisa’s body and her ID, bank cards, cellphones and other belongings were also missing." “The police opened a case of murder, and the suspect, her boyfriend, was last traced in Komatipoort; however, no arrests have been made.“ Mmekwa said the family mandated Action Society to oversee the case.