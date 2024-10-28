ActionSA and DA demand urgent leadership overhaul at SASSA amid corruption allegations

The rot and corruption at the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) has prompted ActionSA to join the DA and other parties in demanding an urgent leadership overhaul at the department. This is as the agency is the agency is facing mounting scrutiny over allegations of fraud and corruption, escalating concerns among political parties and citizens alike.

In a unified call for accountability, ActionSA has called for government to intervene citing an endemic culture of mismanagement that threatens the welfare of millions. Last week, the climate of discontent came to a head during a virtual mini-plenary session of the National Assembly, where the pervasive issues within SASSA were laid bare. During the session, DA MP Alexandra Abrahams did not mince her words, pointing to the agency’s ongoing failures including rampant fraud and the distressing sight of pensioners enduring lengthy queues for their grants.

“SASSA has become synonymous with failure,” Abrahams stated, reflecting a sentiment echoed by many stakeholders concerned about the agency’s operational transparency and accountability. In a follow-up statement, ActionSA MP Dereleen James highlighted the astonishing levels of corruption within the agency, labelling the situation as dire. “It is clear that this reflects a deeply entrenched rot within SASSA, where a shocking list of wrongdoings has been reported,” James remarked, referring to ghost beneficiaries, fraudulent payouts, and the exploitation of officials aiming to enrich themselves at the expense of vulnerable communities.

The controversy surrounding SASSA escalated further last week, following revelations made by two first-year students from Stellenbosch University who testified before Parliament about a massive fraud scheme. Their findings supposedly revealed systemic issues that had previously gone unchecked, providing alarming details regarding a “grant already active” problem that hindered new beneficiaries from applying for aid. James expressed alarm at the apparent disregard for these students’ warnings by certain ANC committee members during the meeting.

“This lack of accountability demonstrates the CEO’s inability or unwillingness to address critical issues,” she said, underscoring the pressing need for renewed leadership within SASSA. Compounding the crisis, SASSA has faced backlash over its claims regarding application statistics. Earlier this month, the agency refuted reports that it had received 17 million applications in September 2024, clarifying that this number was cumulative since April 2022, further raising questions about its communication and transparency.