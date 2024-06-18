ActionSA calls for more effective opposition

ActionSA chairperson Michael Beaumont said his organisation would remain in the opposition benches to keep the governing parties accountable. Beaumont said he was not surprised that other political parties traded in what he called the fight against corruption for German sedans.

“As we discover deals to premeditate the defence of President Ramaphosa, ActionSA reasserts the need for an uncompromised opposition to hold government to account when others have traded in the fight against corruption for German sedans, blue lights and ministerial mansions,” he said. The ActionSA leader said there has to be an opposition in the country that was not conflicted nor was it benefiting from the Government of National Unity (GNU). Beaumont’s comments follows the DA federal chairperson Helen Zille’s remark that the party would not vote to impeach Ramaphosa on his Phala Phala involvement.

During her interview with 702, Zille said part of the deal the party had with the ANC was not to vote to impeach Ramaphosa on the Phala Phala matter should it be brought back. “We won’t vote to impeach a president we voted for even if the Phala Phala matter is brought back in Parliament. This was part of the agreement with ANC. So unless there is new evidence of criminality on the president, DA won’t support any motion,” she said. The DA’s federal leader also alluded that the agreement both parties has was likely to be replicated at local level, adding that people might see a lot of changes in the City of Joburg as well.

“We mentioned this in our discussions, to replicate this deal at local level to ensure stability at local government.” Zille said as the DA they would like to see their leader, John Steenhuisen, appointed as minister in the Presidency, saying that would make a great sense. The DA, IFP and PA have formed a pact and joined the ANC in the GNU.