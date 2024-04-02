ActionSA criticises ANC’s fuel price hike following e-toll scrapping

The government has officially scrapped e-tolls, according to a proclamation in the Government Gazette published on March 28. The gazette, signed by Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga, scraps e-toll gantries on Gauteng highways and the much maligned system will be switched off on April 11.

In a statement issued by South African National Roads Agency (Sanral), the national roads agency said the gantries used to toll road users “will officially be disconnected from the e-tolls network”. In a scathing critique of the ANC administration, ActionSA has lambasted the timing and decision-making process surrounding the Energy Department’s recent announcement of a fuel price hike which will take effect on Wednesday, coming swiftly on the heels of the gazetted scrapping of e-tolls. As has been reported in updates throughout March, both petrol types will see price hikes. However, the hike is almost double the previous estimate of 35 cents per litre, with the official increase being 65c (93 ULP) and 67c (95 ULP) per litre for inland prices.

E-Toll gantrys on the N1 through Johannesburg. Picture Jeffrey Abrahams In rejection of this, ActionSA criticised the ANC’s move to raise fuel costs hours after gazetting the e-tolls scrapping. According to ActionSA Gauteng premier candidate Funzi Ngobeni, the ANC’s actions regarding the fuel price hike, particularly in light of the e-toll situation, are nothing short of suspicious. The decision to burden Gauteng motorists with the aftermath of the e-toll debacle has sparked outrage within the province.

ActionSA raises pertinent questions regarding the transfer of debt to Gauteng residents, highlighting the accountability of Sanral in the initial installation of the e-tolls. “The government’s move to shift the financial responsibility to Gauteng motorists is concerning, particularly considering the lack of adequate engagement prior to the implementation of the e-toll system. “Premier Panyaza Lesufi’s recent announcement of the permanent removal of e-tolls was welcomed by many, albeit with a sense of long overdue relief.

“However, concerns linger regarding the delayed implementation of this decision and the lingering financial implications. “It’s been over a year since Premier Lesufi pledged to initiate the process of delinking and switching off e-tolls. Yet, here we are, with the burden still looming large over Gauteng residents. “ActionSA is adamant in its rejection of any attempts by the government to saddle Gauteng motorists with the fuel price hike fallout, demanding transparency and accountability in the decision-making process.”

Ngobeni said ActionSA demand a thorough explanation as to why the fuel price increase will disproportionately affect Gauteng. The timing of these developments, just months before the 2024 election, has raised suspicions of political manoeuvring aimed at bolstering the ANC’s re-election prospects. “This is yet another instance of the government manipulating its power dynamics to serve its own political agenda.

“For years, ActionSA has been vocal in its opposition to the e-toll system, citing its imposition without adequate consultation and its financial burden on motorists. “Residents of Gauteng have endured years of financial strain due to the ill-conceived e-toll system. Promises of refunds and deadlines for its removal have come and gone, without tangible results,” ActionSA said. “With just 88 days remaining until the election, ActionSA is resolute in its commitment to unseating the ANC and ushering in a new era of governance focused on the welfare and prosperity of Gauteng residents.