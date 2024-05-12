ActionSA gains traction in North West ahead of elections

In a significant development for North West province politics, ActionSA, under the leadership of premier candidate Kgosi Kwena Mangope, has made substantial progress during its visit to the region on May 11. Through a series of community engagements, door-to-door campaigns, and meetings with traditional leaders, ActionSA has strengthened its influence and appeal among residents.

According to party leader Herman Mashaba, the community turnout in the Broederstroom Area was significant, with residents expressing their discontent with the current political system’s inability to offer a non-racial solution that enhances the well-being of citizens. “Additionally, traditional leaders at the Bapo Ba Mogale Traditional Palace warmly received our visit and expressed their dedication to collaborating with the us to address the country’s challenges and steer it towards prosperity.” During the visit, important problems like lots of people without jobs, roads and buildings falling apart, and laws not being followed became the main focus.