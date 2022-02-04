ActionSA heading for Splitville

Herman Mashaba’s new party ActionSA could soon see a splinter group joining the DA. The Star has reliably learnt that some of the disgruntled members had been meeting with DA leaders to talk about a massive crossover.

ActionSA has been involved in different incidences of infighting that have led to some party members being expelled in Joburg. It was unclear if the members who had been caught on video fighting during a regional meeting had been fired or not. In Ekurhuleni there was unhappiness over a list of councillors who made it into the municipality while in KwaZulu-Natal there were allegations of fraud and the party there was dealing with the suspension of its leader Makhosi Khoza who no longer sees eye to eye with Mashaba. Some disgruntled members of the party told The Star that they would not allow any ActionSA campaigns in Soweto until issues surrounding the PR list of councillors was dealt with.

The leadership of the party had been accused of running the party like a business with some members who had joined the party a few months before elections like the Economic Development MMC Nkululeko Mbundu who apparently brought some funds to the party when he came in and was rewarded with a position. Mbundu was an ANC member before joining ActionSA. Speaking to The Star on these issues, Mashaba said he was not afraid of some members breaking away from ActionSA.

He described the departure of some members as “a bright future”. Mashaba said he understood that there were people who had been sent into his party to try to destabilise the party from within. “I can tell you that anyone who is planted and thinks that they can distabilise us. I was not born yesterday, Just watch this space, people are going to be former members of ActionSA,” Mashaba said.

Asked about the bribery scandal that one of his members of the mayoral committee was involved in Mashaba said he was proud that MMC Mbundu had reported that a staff member at the city had tried to bribe him with R3000. The bribe was related to a technology tender supposedly worth millions. Meanwhile, an ActionSA leader who was dismissed a few weeks ago, Mthandeni Nana Bembe, said he was shocked that after people had campaigned for so long people who came out of the blue had received positions.

He also accused Mashaba of not telling the truth about his funders. “They kicked me out without following procedure. The reason I am being punished is because I ask questions,” Bembe said. Political analyst Lesiba Teffor said there was a possibility that ActionSA was being disabilise from within.