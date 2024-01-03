ActionSA in Limpopo welcomes court’s decision to remand EFF councillor in custody

Chairperson of ActionSA in Limpopo, Kgoshi Letsiri Phaahla, has welcomed the Seshego Magistrate’s Court ruling which on Tuesday remanded EFF councillor, Jacob Seshoka and his co-accused in police custody until the formal bail application on Friday, January 12. Seshoka, along with his co-accused, appeared in court on charges of possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition and possession of illegal explosives.

It is alleged that the councillor is one of the seven individuals arrested last week for allegedly breaking into an SAPS Stock Theft Unit office and stealing weapons and 400 rounds of live ammunition. The group was on Tuesday remanded in custody pending their bail hearing set for next Friday. Members of ActionSA outside Seshego Magistrates Court protesting against EFF ward councillor arrested in connection with stock theft. Picture: Supplied Phaahla, who is also ActionSA’s Premier candidate, said the party welcomes this decision by the court considering the gravity of the alleged crime, adding that this is a clear victory for the community of Moletjie and Bloodriver.

“In the interest of justice, we applaud the courts for keeping him detained. We are of the firm belief that a possibly hardened criminal like him, who stands accused of a schedule 5 offence, should not be allowed to return to the community,” Phaahla said. NEWS: Members of ActionSA outside Seshego Magistrates Court protesting against EFF ward councillor arrested in connection with stock theft.#TheStarNewsPaper pic.twitter.com/MGVJxX1ot8 — The Star (@TheStar_news) January 3, 2024 Phaahla and a group of ActionSA members protested outside the Seshego Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday and called for Seshoka to resign as a councillor in the area. It is reported that Seshoka was found in possession of stolen firearms and ammunition when he was arrested on December 28 in Bloodriver in connection with a burglary and police stock theft at Polokwane police station.

A report by IOL indicated that the SAPS spokesperson in Limpopo, Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba, confirmed the arrests and recovery of the stolen items, adding that Seshoka was among seven suspects, aged between 34 and 70, who were apprehended in different locations around Seshego and Moletjie, outside Polokwane, two weeks ago. Phaahla has accused the EFF of sweeping the matter under carpet and refusing to hold Seshoka accountable for his involvement in criminal activities. “During this time, we note the deafening silence from the EFF, which less than a year ago swore Seshoka into office – promising the residents of ward 10 a leader that will provide lasting solutions to their problems. To date, they have failed to do so, and instead exacerbated their problems by posting a criminal mastermind as its leader.