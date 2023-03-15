ActionSA joins DA in condemning EFF’s ‘violent’ national shutdown

Johannesburg - ActionSA has become the latest opposition party to condemn the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF)-led national shutdown due to perceived threats of violence and intimidation. This comes after the Democratic Alliance (DA) expressed similar sentiments on Tuesday following a press briefing held by the party on a possible legal action to interdict the upcoming protest on March 20, 2023.

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba said he, too, condemns the EFF’s threats of mass anarchy and lawlessness, adding that businesses that do not voluntarily shutdown may be subjected to looting. "We cannot allow a radical minority to dictate the economic activity of our nation, especially when we are already facing significant barriers to improving our society for all. The EFF’s stated threat to national key points, including OR Tambo and ports of trade, is not only irresponsible but criminal." Mashaba accused the EFF of failing to understand the impact of the shutdown on the country's economy, which is already suffering from frequent power outages.

"The EFF either fails to understand — or simply does not care — that such a shutdown will cause economic losses that will likely lead to the retrenchment of the workers they supposedly represent. Additionally, police and emergency services will have to stop providing critical services to poor communities to deal with the EFF’s criminality." "South Africa’s economy is already suffering under a myriad of ANC-induced crises. The last thing South Africans need is the EFF inciting its members to cause further destruction. We also cannot afford to send the message that we are a nation of thugs to the international community at a time when we desperately need to attract foreign investment to grow the economy and create jobs," Mashaba added. However, the EFF has continued to defend its decision to engage in the national shutdown in a bid to put pressure on President Cyril Ramaphosa to step down amid the continued failures of his administration on Eskom and other issues.

"The EFF, the South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu), the Pan-Africanist Congress of Azania (PAC), and the Land Party have all expressed their intention to form part of the national shutdown," stated the party. "None of these organisations, which represent both the democratic will of our people through elections and the labour sector, have expressed any intention to commit criminality or violence," EFF spokesperson Sinawo Thambo said. Mashaba has called on the country’s law enforcement agencies to put an end to any attempts by the EFF to conduct these unlawful protests and for the SAPS and SANDF to be on standby to prevent looting and damage to property.