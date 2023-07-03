ActionSA planning to challenge acting public protector’s Phala Phala report in court

Johannesburg - On Friday, Acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka cleared President Cyril Ramaphosa of any wrongdoing in the theft of millions of American dollars found at his farm in Limpopo. She found that Ramaphosa had not breached the Executive Code of Ethics with regard to the Phala Phala farm saga.

In a statement, ActionSA said it had consulted its team of legal advisers regarding a possible lawsuit following Gcaleka's findings. ActionSA spokesperson Lerato Ngobeni said Ramaphosa had a serious case to answer. "Action SA has maintained that Ramaphosa has serious questions to answer for possibly breaking the law. Despite Gcaleka's whitewash report on the Phala Phala farm saga, it remains unclear why the dollars were hidden in a couch, why they were not declared to the revenue service, and why a covert operation took place to investigate the crime when a case was not opened," Ngobeni said.

The party said it would not allow the president to be shielded by institutions that should be holding him accountable. “After Parliament failed to ensure that Ramaphosa is held accountable, we believe the courts may ensure that Ramaphosa is held accountable for the actions that took place on his farm. “ActionSA will not stand by while advocate Gcaleka allows the office of the Public Protector to be used in political games in a bid to shield the president and help protect his already severely discredited reputation. It is not lost on us that advocate Gcaleka is ingratiating herself to the president ahead of the replacement of beleaguered Busisiwe Mkhwebane,” she said.