ActionSA premier candidate urges Gauteng residents to vote for change

The campaign is for the people of Mehlareng, who stood and fought the zama-zamas alone, ActionSA Gauteng provincial leader Funzi Ngubane said. Ngubane said ActionSA’s campaign was for the Gauteng residents who have been neglected by the ruling government.

“These volunteers are prepared to put up posters and win this province. This campaign is for our families, who dedicated their time for us to serve. President, this is a campaign for all of us,” he added. Ngubane said Gauteng residents needed to take action in order to save the province from what it was becoming. The provincial leader and the now Gauteng premier candidate Ngubane addressed scores of party supporters in downtown Johannesburg on Thursday.

The party’s national chairperson, Michael Beaumont, urged party supporters to give Ngubane nothing but support as the journey he has taken was not easy, adding that it needed strong support and hard, dedicated support behind him. “In 2024, all residents of Gauteng will have ActionSA on the ballot papers. It is now a time for government to lead the people. If we can fix Gauteng, people will believe that we can fix South Africa,” he emphasised. Ngubane said that for many years, the province had shifted from its core roots of basking as the economic hub and had become a shadow of its former self.

“What was once an industrial hub in the province has rapidly declined over time, under the neglectful and corrupt eye of the current government. Rather, our economic growth has regressed, which in turn has caused our industries to shrink and our unemployment rate to rise to dangerous heights. “We have witnessed businesses shutting down, new investments drying up and millions forced to languish in poverty.” He told his party supporters that the upcoming general elections were an opportunity to unseat the incumbent organisation.

Furthermore, Ngubane said it was now the time for ActionSA supporters to chart a new way forward that will lead to prosperity for the province. Thursday’s announcement meant that the party would have all nine premier candidates across the country. On Tuesday, party president Herman Mashaba announced Angela Sobey as the party’s Western Cape candidate.