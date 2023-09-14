ActionSA talks tough on crime and lawlessness during policy conference

Johannesburg - The more than 600 delegates at the ActionSA policy conference have adopted a range of policies before the 2024 general elections, including adopting a tough stance on law and order. The second day of the party’s policy conference concluded following policy debates on a wide range of issues of national importance. These included a policy on law and order, economic development and broad-based economic empowerment.

John Moodley, the party’s senate member, called for stringent measures to curb lawlessness, saying that where humans exist side by side, there had always been an accepted code or rules that governed their co-existence. “Just like we cannot tolerate South Africans who break our laws, we must equally not tolerate people from other countries who break our laws,” Moodley said. On the issue of crime, Moodley said no society could thrive in a lawless environment. The party would ensure that the country’s laws were upheld at all times, with no room for corrupt law enforcement officials.

“Sadly, government institutions responsible for maintaining law and law have been ravaged by corruption and hollowed out of the capacity to address criminality. South Africa now rates among the very top countries when it comes to crime. South Africa is the World’s Murder Capital. Today, South Africa is scorned as another failed state,” Moodley said. He called for harsher treatment of criminals who had contributed to making the country one of the most violent and lawless in the world. “It is time to take a harsher stance on criminals after they have been prosecuted as well. Our communities are under siege from hardened criminals and syndicates who have no regard for human life or dignity, yet our penal laws favour these very criminals and do little to deter their actions.