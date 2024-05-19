ActionSA unveils comprehensive vision to revitalise North West

In a stirring address at the Seasons Conference Centre in Mahikeng, Kgosi Kwena Mangope, North West premier candidate for ActionSA, on Friday laid out an ambitious roadmap for the province’s rejuvenation. Mangope’s vision shines brightly amid tough times, offering hope for a future marked by wealth, fairness, and strong leadership.

“Despite our different roles and responsibilities, there’s something that brings us together. I think what connects us is a strong desire to improve, rebuild, and reshape the North West. “I believe that by fixing our province, we’re not just making things better for ourselves, but also for future generations. “In our pursuit of a better South Africa, one that promotes fair economic growth, respects laws, and supports democracy, it’s time for a change. I think our communities deserve top-notch government services at both local and provincial levels.”

At the heart of Mangope’s plan is bringing back traditional leadership, which has been ignored for a long time in the province. Stressing the important part traditional leaders played in the fight for freedom, Mangope promised to give them more power and importance in local government. “We need to honour and bring back the rich history and customs of our province. Building infrastructure is essential for our economy.”

Additionally, Mangope talked about how important it was to support entrepreneurs in building a strong economy and making new jobs. “We should make sure entrepreneurs have what they need to do well and make a difference.“ Furthermore, Mangope outlined a comprehensive strategy to modernise infrastructure, stimulate entrepreneurship and foster economic growth.

“Specifically within this province, municipal operations thrive through co-operation with our traditional leaders. It’s imperative to address the restoration of traditional leadership, a vital but often overlooked aspect. “The unfortunate reality is that many are unaware of the pivotal role traditional leaders, such as Kgosi Moroka and Kgosi Albert Luthuli, played in our nation’s liberation Struggle. However, over the past three decades, these leaders have been sidelined, unable to contribute meaningfully to the governance of their communities. “In our manifesto, as ActionSA, we seek to support and transform the institution traditional leadership in accordance with constitutional imperatives and restore the integrity and legitimacy of traditional leadership in line with the African indigenous law and customs.

“I will immediately conduct a series of community outreach consultations focusing on law and order, traditional leadership role in local government sphere, tourism, farming, digital education, agriculture and rural economic development in as many villages to ensure that traditional leaders are no longer excluded from the governance of their people. “This poses a challenge, especially when considering the preferential treatment afforded to the Ingonyama Trust for the provision of basic services, a privilege not extended to other traditional leaders.” Mangope said addressing the state of affairs in the North West was paramount, with a focus on key priorities such as service delivery, human resource management in municipalities, and infrastructure development.

“Ensuring meritocracy in government appointments and restoring law and order are fundamental to fostering sustainable development. Additionally, revitalising infrastructure, particularly in transportation, energy, water supply, healthcare, education, and telecommunications, is imperative for economic growth and job creation. Furthermore, Mangope said that promoting entrepreneurship, supporting small businesses, establishing special economic zones and maximising tourism potential are essential components of ActionSA’s plan. “Through comprehensive job creation initiatives and the introduction of a Universal Basic Income Stimulus grant, we aim to alleviate poverty and stimulate economic participation.