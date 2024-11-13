Activism against gender-based violence sparks urgent calls for action and reform

AS SOUTH Africa readies to embark on the annual 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence (GBV), key figures in Parliament have stepped up to address the alarming rates of violence against women. Among them is BOSA Deputy Leader Nobuntu Hlazo-Webster, who voiced a compelling argument for the public availability of the National Register of Sexual Offenders (NRSO).

Hlazo-Webster described the ongoing violence as a war waged against women and called for actionable solutions to combat this pervasive issue. “This House cannot afford to offer platitudes where real solutions are needed,” Hlazo-Webster asserted during her address in Parliament. “Gender-based violence is a war that threatens the very fabric of a dignified society, one that treats all with equality and respect.”

Her call to action further emphasises the necessity for transparency in the system to protect the vulnerable, especially children. Hlazo-Wenster further explains that the current pathways to access the NRSO are laden with bureaucratic hurdles, limited to only authorised institutions dealing with children and women, which necessitates both a fee and a six-week waiting period. She pointedly remarked, “This is not transparency. This is not justice.”

She also argued that making the register publicly accessible would not only deter offenders but empower communities to safeguard themselves against GBV. It is explained that allowing community members to know who the offenders are could deter potential offenders and strengthen local vigilance, potentially saving lives and protecting children from further harm. Further emphasising the need for cultural change surrounding GBV, RISE Mzansi National Assembly Caucus Whip Makashule Gana MP, in a National Assembly debate, made it clear that the message of activism extends beyond awareness.

“It has to be about a change of attitudes towards women. And change begins with us,” he said. Gana challenged the assembly to look introspectively, reflect on personal biases, and actively call out harmful stereotypes in society, regardless of how insignificant they may appear. He also reinforced the necessity of police station compliance with the Domestic Violence Act, insisting that perpetrators must face the full consequences of their actions.

"But our work cannot end after 16 days. It must extend into every day, every conversation, and every action we take,” Gana asserted, rallying his peers, particularly men, to take a stand against violence. To also mark 16 Days of activism, Women INPowered, a self-protection organisation, is set to break the world record for the most board breaks on Thursday, November 21, 2024, at the Sun Bet Arena in Times Square, Pretoria. It is explained that the attempt to break over 1,000 boards aims to raise funds for self-defence training programs targeting women in need.

Founder Mark Grobbelaar speaks passionately about their mission: “While we recognise that we may not completely eliminate GBV, we believe that through collective action, we can combat it daily, raise awareness, and empower individuals.” Meanwhile research done by the University of Cape Town (UCT) found that SA faces a sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) emergency. According to their website, one in five women in the country is affected by the scourge of SGBV. Between April and June this year, a staggering 11 500 cases of sexual abuse were reported to authorities.

These alarming numbers sprung the idea for a GBV conference and members of the UCT’s Student Women Economic Empowerment Programme (SWEEP) chapter jumped into action. The event was held last month, and was arranged to raise awareness on the scourge, provide a safe space for conversation and establish a set of guidelines on how students affected by SGBV should seek help. UCT's Careers Service, the Department of Student Affairs and the Leadership Academy made it possible.