Renowned activist and poet Ntsiki Mazwai who is known to not shy away from speaking her mind has boldly come out to call on South Africans to take a stand and fight against high electricity tariffs. This follows the National Energy Regulator of SA’s (Nersa) approved Eskom tariff application which resulted in electricity price surges of 18.65%.

Mazwai took to Twitter to share her thoughts and further detailed a possible march to Eskom’s head office in Megawatt Park, Sandton, on February 2. “South Africa, you are doing that thing again where you keep quiet when you are being abused… You are doing that thing of the Stockholm syndrome. We have now got load shedding and now they have increased electricity prices,” said Mazwai. She said she was concerned about the silence of South Africans as the electricity price hikes hit them the most and that she was annoyed because it seemed as though we are willing to take abuse from the government.

“The ANC, Nersa and Eskom have teamed up with Western capitalism to do whatever they are doing there with the power and electricity so that they can gain… And what’s happening with us? We are suffering, we are the ones who do not have electricity, we are the ones who can’t afford electricity. “The people making the decisions all have jobs and they are working at Nersa and they have got their tenders, with this energy crisis going on. They have jobs and they can afford it. But you and me at home can’t afford it. So please South Africa, stand up,” she urged South Africans. Mazwai further revealed that they are forming a civil organisation movement where they are going to march to Megawatt Park.

With municipalities, households, and small businesses being the major concern about the high tariffs, local parties have also voiced their thoughts. The IFP has also noted Nersa’s decision to grant Eskom a power price increase and described the decision as irrational and unreasonable. “South African consumers cannot take yet another body blow, as millions are already struggling to pay their bills and put food on the table. In addition, SMMEs – without the purchasing power of the bigger corporates – are suffering and collapsing. Not only will this electricity price hike pushing many to breaking point, but when businesses are forced to close, employees are left without an income or the means to take care of their families.

