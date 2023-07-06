Actor and entrepreneur readies to transform himself and world of business

Johannesburg - A businessman and founder of Get Down Productions, Bahuma Group, and the Matome Rapetsoa Foundation, Matome Rapetsoa is ready to transform into a full-fledged entrepreneur. Having used the arts, particularly acting, as his stepping stone, he says he is now ready to take on the corporate world and thrive.

In 2005, the talented artist turned businessperson founded Bahuma Group (Pty) Ltd., which has divisions in media, events, hospitality, travel, and construction, among others, as a way to pave a far more corporate entry into the world of business. Having done well enough in this space, he quickly began the Matome Rapetsoa Foundation to capitalise on social responsibility with a clear focus on industrial theatre and health awareness campaigns in and around the province of Limpopo and other provinces. Rapetsoa, who has always been a go-getter, knows all about the failures and disappointments that come with business ventures. He said in 2004, he took all his savings and bought a 23-seater minibus, a trailer, and a brand new sound system with musical instruments, only for it to be involved in a terrible accident with his team inside the vehicle just 24 hours after this investment.

‘’Everything was destroyed, and the bus was written off. Luckily nobody died, although there were serious injuries. If I didn’t get depressed, then I will never be depressed,’’ he says of that unfortunate day. Mahuma Group (Pty) Ltd. has divisions in Media, Events, Hospitality, Construction, Travel, Consulting, mining, and Security Services. Rapetsoa is also the Founder and Chairperson of the Matome Rapetsoa Foundation. He is a playwright, director, and executive producer of all the life-changing Awareness Industrial Theatre plays and radio dramas that productions have prepared for clients and partners through the Mahuma Group (Pty) Ltd. and Get Down Productions.