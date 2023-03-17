Actor Thato Molamu’s drive to lift film creatives

Johannesburg - Thato Molamu is known for multiple robust screen roles, and with his immense experience in the creative industry, he has learnt to lower the ladder for others to climb their way up and thrive as well. The renowned actor unpacks his career journey, how he pioneered an academy, and his aim to assist rising creatives in their career aspirations.

Molamu launched his career in the entertainment industry and became memorable for his remarkable portrayal of Nicholas on Generations, dominating screens beyond the South African shores. The actor speaks about his skills academy, Leaders In Motion Academy (LIMA), which was initiated in 2018 with Gateway and the end goal of equipping creatives with film and digital skills. “I think it was important for us as Gateway to say how do we build a school where young people that are in advertising, young people that are photographers, and young people that are game developers can come into one hub and network with and meet each other, and grow with one another? And we expose them to facilitators that have worked in the industry.

“You look at the industry as a whole, and you start to understand that township and rural creators do not own their Intellectual Property. You realise that they do not have the right equipment. You also start to believe that our government has failed the industry because we do not have a high-quality programs available for free. We have to invest as a country in skill development because that is how a country performs and becomes competitive. How do you compete, produce, and manufacture?” he asked. The popular actor celebrates five years since the organisation has been graduating creatives and offering them better opportunities. Molamu was animated to reveal that some of their students work on major productions and have flourishing careers.

“Our facilitators in the past five years have given our young people opportunities to work on shows on SABC 2 and in telenovelas,” said Molamu. He said that the academy aimed to build a hub or school where young creatives could meet and explore the creative industry. He further added that they were open to expanding the academy and making a franchise that would spread to other provinces and assist in growing creatives who would tell local stories.