Actor Tumisho Masha triumphs custody battle

Johannesburg - Renowned actor and producer Tumisho Masha gets candid about his court battle that has been going on since his separation from his ex-wife, Zozibini Mtongana, in 2018. Masha said he was finally victorious after going in and out of court, highlighting that he was denied his rights as a father in fulfilling his fatherly duties towards his child.

In a statement shared publicly, he said he found himself fighting charges laid against him based on fabricated lies about aggressive behaviour towards his child, as well as alcohol and drug abuse. Having won the custody battle against his wife, he says he wants to use his story to empower other men. “This is in a continued effort to alienate me from my daughter, despite my child’s continued desire to spend equal time with both parents. It is the responsibility of all courts in South Africa to apply the Constitution and the law ‘without fear, favour, or prejudice’, and as such, I found myself once again fighting charges laid against me on fabricated lies about aggressive behaviour towards my child as well as alcohol and drug abuse."

“This despite continued negative drug tests dating as far back as 2018. I have given up my rights and my dignity as a human being in continued efforts to live at peace with my ex so we can co-parent together, going as far as subjecting myself to such tests. However, my efforts have continuously been denied.” Despite leaving the court bearing good news, Masha says the journey of fathering has cost him emotionally, mentally, spiritually and physically, as well as financially. “Today, I was fortunate enough to leave the Johannesburg High Court after a successful appearance and winning the case with full costs. My journey of fathering has not only cost me emotionally, mentally, spiritually, and physically, but it has also cost me financially. I continue to keep fathers in mind who continue this journey of parental alienation.”

Masha says he will continue to share his story to encourage those in the same battle. “My goal will remain to share my story to encourage and give hope to those fathers who find themselves fighting the very war I find myself in. And be reminded that, though they may slay you, you will still trust in Him." “A special thanks to my wife, my family, and my legal team, and a special mention to my advocate, Tebogo Kole, for today’s win.”