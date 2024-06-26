Actress confirms accompanying a close friend to the swearing-in

It has been made clear that acclaimed actress Phindile Gwala was accompanying a close friend to the uMkhonto weSizwe Party members’ swearing-in ceremony, despite multiple rumours to the contrary. Questions about Gwala’s political affiliations were prompted by her attendance at the ceremony on Tuesday; however, a media statement revealed that she attended with Bishop Nokwethemba Mtshweni, a personal friend and spiritual mother of the MK Party.

“We would like to issue a clarification regarding recent speculations and assumptions. Actress Phindile Gwala accompanied Bishop Nokwethemba Mtshweni, a member of the MK Party and a close friend and spiritual mother, to a swearing-in ceremony as a gesture of support. “However, it has come to our attention that some individuals have misconstrued this as her own swearing-in as a Member of Parliament. “We would like to categorically state that Phindile Gwala was not the individual being sworn in at the ceremony. While we appreciate the interest and support, we kindly request that this clarification be noted to avoid any further misunderstandings.

“Phindile Gwala remains grateful for the ongoing support and interest in her endeavours, and she looks forward to continuing her work in the entertainment industry.” The former ‘Uzalo’ and ‘Muvhango’ star recently graduated with a with a Bachelor of Commerce in Entrepreneurship from Mancosa. “This has been a long road. For the milestone achieved, I am grateful, and to God be the glory, for His mercies endure forever. Today I am a Bachelor of Commerce graduate with 10 distinctions.’’

Among her various endeavours, Gwala founded the Owner Foundation, which prioritises social entrepreneurship, education, youth development, and any endeavour that enhances the lives of the impoverished. The Eshowe, northern KwaZulu-Natal star is enthusiastic about the progress of women and is committed to giving them the resources they need to close the gender gap. She is also at the helm of Women Accelerators, a programme that provides a solid foundation for success by supporting women at all stages of their careers.