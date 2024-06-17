Actress speaks out on abuse for child’s sake

ACTRESS Brenda Ngxoli has reclaimed the spotlight after revealing her life story, including allegations of family abuse that she says has endured for a long time. Ngxoli made it known that she planned to talk publicly about her experiences this year, both personal and professional, including alleged verbal and physical abuse by family members, and her homelessness.

Known to not mince her words, Ngxoli came forward in a series of posts that have attracted attention on social media, saying her decision to speak out is for the benefit of her child. The actress, who welcomed her daughter Sky at the end of 2022, says she is done covering her scars, detailing all her family encounters publicly. “I said it: 2024 is the year I speak out from personal to professional. I’ve kept quiet for the sake of my family’s integrity. But all I’m doing is creating a safe haven for shenanigans that do not grow nor heal us as a family.

“I’m done covering up my scars. For my child’s sake. May she know that even if it was a while later? Mama spoke out. “If you dare talk about what you don’t like, you will be told you are mentally unstable and your tone is wrong. I have been repeatedly threatened with being taken to the media. Exposed and destroyed. So here I am.” She added: “I’ve been literally homeless for nearly 2 years now. Why must I leave it all to them to enjoy? Nithi Mandiyephi (where should I go?). It’s not like you are going to house me. Why must the victim make a plan and the perpetrators be left alone? Kwaze kwabuhlungu kum (I am in pain).”