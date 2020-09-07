Actress Thandeka Mdeliswa’s murder puts GBV back in spotlight

Johannesburg - The death of actress Thandeka Mdeliswa at the weekend has put the spotlight back on gender-based violence. The 34-year-old died on Saturday after she was shot in Evander, Mpumalanga, on Thursday. A statement released by her family said Mdeliswa was rushed to hospital after the incident and later transferred to Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria for further treatment. “The circumstances surrounding her shooting are still under investigation by the Evander police. The brutality inflicted on our daughter has left us deeply hurt. This is another incident of violence against women which our country has to fight against. We believe that justice will be served.” The family described her as a young, talented and inspirational actress.

Mdeliswa was popularly known for her lead role as Khanya Hlophe in the first isiNdebele SABC1 drama, iKani.

Previously, she had guest roles in Generations, eKasi: Our Stories, Ngempela and Mzansi Magic’s Lokshin Bioskop productions.

A police report said Mdeliswa was shot after an altercation in her Evander family home. The shooter was yet to be found.

Fans and friends shared their memories of her on social media.

“We took this picture back in 2017, it was both our profile pictures for the longest time... Little did we know that the same dark cloud would sweep you away. I’m deeply shocked and angered by your death. Till we meet again,” wrote Tshepiso Shikwambane who shared a picture of herself and Mdeliswa showing support for a campaign against GBV.

Actress Florence Masebe who starred in iKani with Mdeliswa said she was saddened by her passing.

“It hurts more than I can explain. There can never be enough flowers to comfort a grieving mother. #RIPThandekaMdeliswa”

Other tweeps commented about watching her in a recent Lokshin Bioskop movie on Mzansi Magic called Uthando Luka Yise.

Yesterday, the public broadcaster said: “The SABC is saddened by the untimely passing of Miss Thandeka Mdeliswa.

“Thandeka is best known to millions of our SABC1 viewers as Khanya, a role she played in the IsiNdebele drama series, Ikani.

“The SABC is even more disturbed by news reports that her death came as a result of gunshot wounds in an apparent gender-based violence incident.

“The SA TV industry has indeed been robbed of a young, talented and promising life, violently and senselessly taken away from our society in its prime.

"We direct our prayers and heartfelt condolences to family, friends and colleagues.”

Funeral details will be revealed in the week.

The Star