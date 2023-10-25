Actress Thuli P and dancer Slenda Da Dancing unite for unique amapiano-gqom fusion

Actress-turned-DJ Thuli P and dancer-turned-gqom DJ Slenda Da Dancing have been making headlines since the announcement of their major collaboration of Amapiano and Gqom music. The pair introduced themselves as ‘2faced’ highlighting that their collaboration brings together two distinct musical genres, amapiano and gqom, in a harmonious fusion.

The DJs have since been performing at different events showcasing their skills for their millions of fans across South Africa. Videos of their vibrant performances have also been shared on social platforms with many giving a nod to the group while others threw judgements. Thuli P, whose dancing skills were criticised, spoke about the experience after introducing themselves to the entertainment industry highlighting her strengths and weaknesses.

The renowned DJ had an interview on Ukhozi FM where she got candid about the collaboration and the importance of representation. “In my mind, I dance like Slenda and I am able to dance. When I look at myself, it did not turn out that way. And I told Slenda that the best thing we can do when we collaborate is not try to mimic each other. We need to be who we are, because there is someone we see themselves in us. So representation is very important in every industry. Someone must be able to look at something and know that it is possible.” Taking to millions of their followers on social media they said: “ A Musical Odyssey Inspired by the Janus Concept! In ancient Roman mythology, Janus, the god of beginnings and transitions, gazed in two opposite directions, symbolising the duality of time, doorways, and endings. Just as Janus presided over the ebb and flow of conflict, ‘Faced’ brings together two distinct musical genres, amapiano and gqom, in a harmonious fusion.