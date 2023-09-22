Actress Zoe Mthiyane shares on being cancelled, lauds Robert Marawa for being her protector in the entertainment industry

Anita Nkonki Zoe Mthiyane, well-known for her role on “Generations: The Legacy” as Zitha Langa, is featured in Showmax’s newest documentary series “Unfollowed”.

Mthiyane joins other popular personalities such as Lady Zamar, Jub Jub, Mihlali Ndamase, Nonhle Thema, Ntsiki Mazwai, Phat Joe, and Tol Ass Mo on the show. The show, hosted by Thembekile Mrototo, takes viewers to meet South African stars who are wrestling with life after a social media demise, reflecting on cancel culture and its place in pop culture. In episode 8, the actress gets candid about how she dodged the casting couch, detailing different events that saw her name trending.

She took viewers to December 2019 when she was arrested for drunk driving, and October 2020 when she was fired from “Generations”. She explained that it was not what it seemed. “I’m talking about somebody who also has contacted the police. There’s police harassment. There’s court harassment. There’s journalistic harassment. A person who’s well-connected and powerful,” she said

Despite being axed, she only has compliments for series creator Mfundi Vundla, who she says sent her to therapy, and further revealing that the “Generations: The Legacy” team did their best to help her when she was overwhelmed. The actress also spoke fondly about Robert Marawa, with whom she shares son Awande. She also expressed a deep gratitude to his family for their support.