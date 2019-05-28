Adam Catzavelos.

The day for Adam Catzavelos to answer for his alleged racist views finally arrived on a sunny Tuesday morning, similar to when he made his racist remarks on a Greek island. The 39-year-old Joburger appeared briefly at the Randburg Magistrates’ Court to face a crimen injuria charge for using the k-word to refer to black people.

Smartly dressed in faded jeans, a colourful scarf and a formal jacket, Catzavelos cut a lone figure in the courtroom, he sat by himself with his head bowed down.

Later, he was told to go outside and wait for his name to be called.

Not once did he hide his face nor object to the media taking pictures of him as he sat on the bench.

His name was later called and after making a brief appearance, prosecutor Dinesh Nandkisoor asked the court to postpone the matter to June 13 to allow Catzavelos to appoint an attorney.

Instead of immediately leaving court after the case, Catzavelos sat inside the court and only left after an hour.

In August last year, Catzavelos, who was on holiday in Greece shared a video of himself saying: “Let me give you a weather forecast here. Blue skies, beautiful day, amazing sea and not one k****r in sight.”

The video went viral and led to businesses boycotting the family business, St George's Fine Foods. The businessman was fired from the family business following the remarks and the school where his children had been enrolled banned him from setting foot on the premises.

The EFF, accompanied by self-proclaimed prophet Paseka Motsoeneng, Mboro, opened a case of crimen injuria against Catzavelos.