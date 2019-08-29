Adam Catzavelos.

Johannesburg businessman Adam Catzavelos’ attempt to evade prosecution for using the k-word to refer to black people has failed. Catzavelos appeared at Randburg Magistrate Court on Thursday morning sitting for his crimen injuria case and the Equality Court sitting in the same court, for a hate speech case against him by the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC).

The court heard from Catzavelos’s lawyer Lawley Shain that his client's representations made to Gauteng Director of Public Prosecutions to not be prosecuted were unsuccessful.

Shain added that Catzavelos was taking the decision on review to the National Director of Public Prosecutions, Shamila Batohi.

The crimen injuria matter was remanded to 2 October.

Catzavelos faces a charge of crimen injuria after he recorded a video of himself bragging about the lack of black people on a Greek beach last year and using the k-word.

"Let me give you a weather forecast here. Blue skies, beautiful day amazing sea and not one k****r in sight," he said in the video.

In the equality court sitting, the court heard that a R150 000 settlement agreement with the Human Rights Commission was reached. The settlement is payable over 30 month and Catzavelos will pay R5000 a month. He will also be required to do 160 hours community service over six months at a Soweto Foundation.

Catzavelos also sent the SAHRC an apology where he said he was “disgusted, horrified and ashamed” by his behavior in the infamous video.

“I now, more than ever, in the course of having to confront and take responsibility for my actions, which has forced me to consider deeply issues such as dignity and humanity, am acutely aware of how profoundly dehumanizing and hurtful it must be for black South Africans to be referred to by the ‘k’ word with all its connotations, who a mere 24 years ago were liberated from centuries of enslavement, colonisation and subjugation and oppression,” wrote Catzavelos.

The businessman added that he was “deeply remorseful” for what he said and the impact on people’s dignity and humanity.

“I have had to look at myself from many different angles inside and out and can assure you that I have grown as a person, and never again will I be so insensitive as to not take other people’s feelings into account,” he wrote.