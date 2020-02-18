Adam Habib resigns from Wits to join UK university









Professor Adam Habib, the Vice-Chancellor of the University of the Witwatersrand. Picture: Courtney Africa / African News Agency / ANA Johannesburg - Professor Adam Habib, the Vice-Chancellor and Principal of the University of the Witwatersrand, has resigned and will leave the institution in December. Habib has accepted an offer to serve as the Director of the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS) University of London from January 1, 2021. The outgoing Vice-Chancellor said: “I was approached to apply for the SOAS position at the end of last year. I threw my hat into the ring and was surprised when they offered me the post. After much deliberation with my family and considerable engagement with the Wits Council and the Executive, I have agreed to accept the offer. “My decision was not made lightly – I am a proud leader and champion of Wits University and South Africa, and will continue to fly these flags high.” He said he would use his new role to strengthen ties between the South African and UK higher education sectors.

SOAS is delighted to announce that we have appointed the outstanding academic leader, researcher and activist Professor Adam Habib as our next Director. Currently VC at @WitsUniversity Wits in South Africa, he joins us in January 2021. Read more: https://t.co/OZXVnSYguk pic.twitter.com/wK16NJC4Eh — SOAS Uni of London (@SOAS) February 18, 2020

Isaac Shongwe, the Chairperson of Wits University’s Council congratulated Habib on his new appointment.

“He is a dynamic leader, who has without a doubt made a significant contribution to Wits and the higher education sector, both locally and abroad. His fearless, forthright commentary and his general robustness has left our university, and South Africa, a richer intellectual space, for which we are grateful.

“Wits has an impressive executive team, who are increasingly sought after to lead other universities in the higher education sector. Almost a third of all public universities in South Africa are led by Witsies, and we are confident that a suitable successor will be appointed. We will, of course, continue to develop strong leaders for all sectors of society,” said Shongwe.

Habib is in his second term as a vice-chancellor and by the end of the year would have spent eight-years at helm.



