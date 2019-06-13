Businessman Adam Catzavelos leaves the Randburg Magistrate after his brief appearance. Catzavelos faces a charge of crimen injuria after posting a video in which he used the k-word to refer to black people. Picture: Itumeleng English/African News Agency(ANA).

Johannesburg - Businessman Adam Catzavelos said he uttered the k-word during a "moment of madness" while holidaying in Greece and was now ashamed of himself. That "moment of madness" has since landed him in trouble as he now faces crime injuria charges.

Speaking to the media after his brief appearance at the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Thursday, Catzavelos said: "In my moment of madness they I had last year, I am completely embarrassed and utterly ashamed I express my deepest sympathy to all those I have offended," he said

In August last year, Catzavelo shared a video of himself saying: “Let me give you a weather forecast here. Blue skies, beautiful day, amazing sea and not one k****r in sight" while in Greece on a holiday.

The video went viral and led to businesses boycotting the family business, St George's Fine Foods.

Catzavelo was fired from the family business following the remarks and the school where his children had been enrolled banned him from setting foot on the premises.

The EFF, accompanied by self-proclaimed prophet Paseka Motsoeneng Mboro, also opened a case of crimen injuria against Catzavelos.

During the court appearance on Thursday, there was a suggestion that Catzavelos might face charges in Greece for his remarks as the country served him with summons.

However, the National Prosecution Authority's Phindi Mjonodwane said they did not have any knowledge of the Greece charges

"We don't have such information as the NPA but we will liaise withe the investigating officer."

The matter has been postponed to early next month.

Present at the proceeding were few a EFF supporters as well Gauteng chairperson Mandisa Mashego.

"We are happy that the NPA is pulling its weight. We are also pleased with progress to date. I was advised not to speak to his lawyer unless they are requesting a formal meeting," she said.

The Star

