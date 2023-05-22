Adult content creator gets explicit about job and clients

Johannesburg - Wandi Ndlovu has left viewers utterly shocked after revealing jaw-dropping details about her job as a popular adult content creator. Ndlovu spoke to Sol Phenduka and Macgyver "MacG" Mukwevho on the controversial Youtube podcast, Podcast and Chill with MacG, revealing that nothing hinders them from continuing with their business even when it's that time of the month.

She said that they dried the wipes and inserted them on their front bottoms to block the blood flow to satisfy their customers. This gripping revelation was shared after being asked several questions about her line of work and what happens when she is on her menstrual cycle. Ndlovu responded: "They know it. Do you know wipes? You dry them up. You put them in your vagina so that they block your period. Then you can go and have sex with the client. The client won't know that you are on your period."

Ndlovu’s bare information also created a divide on social media, with many claiming the podcast went too far while others seemingly gravitated towards the explicit content. In the same episode, Ndlovu consented to perform oral sex on the podcast for R1 500. While the scene was interesting for some viewers, others strongly criticised the hosts for using their platform to promote explicit content.

"Fine example of the useless youth of South Africa. Look at what is being promoted on platforms they should be using to conscientise the masses on why they need to vote coz the country is going to s***t," said Will Gumede. "Hai bo! You watch so much worse on TV from American films, yet you come here and say this? You watch music videos with half-naked girls. Hai ima kancane wena, sit down," Mboni shared her sentiments. "Too with what!? Given how TV shows these days, MacG did nothing wrong and didn't go too far," said Thapelo Mokomele.