‘Adulting’ to return for a second season

Johannesburg - After the success of the first season, Showmax has confirmed that production has started on the second season of its hit drama, Adulting. While details of the new season are under wraps for now, Tshedza Pictures’ Phathu Makwarela said the Showmax Original would remain “a fun show about good times and brotherhood, with lots of heart”, grounded in the migrant experience in Jozi, where “you leave your town of origin and come to Joburg as an adult, and the friends you make in that time become your family.”

Gwydion Beynon, also from Tshedza Pictures, said the 18LSDVN show would keep raising eyebrows in its second season. “Our research into the stuff South African men get up to keeps shocking us,” said Beynon. It is also confirmed that all four lead actors are returning for Season 2, including the man of the moment, Thembinkosi Mthembu (Outlaws, Shaka iLembe, and The River) as Bonga, Nhlanhla Kunene (The River, Lavish) as fan-favourite Eric, Thabo Rammusi (The Suit) as Mpho, and Luthando BU Mthembu (Big Brother Mzansi) as Vuyani, who recently won the Best Dressed On Screen Personality Award at the GQ Best Dressed 2023 Awards.

The list includes breakout star Londeka Shishi, who is also returning as Nkanyezi. Adulting follows the lives of four friends in Joburg. Their strong bond has held them together after varsity, even as their journeys in life have taken them in very different directions. Theirs is the bromance of the decade.

As they try to grow as men, finding love, success and the best nightlife spots in Jozi, they turn to each other for laughs and support. The drama released in March, the first season, set a new record for the most first-day views on Showmax of any drama series, well ahead of Succession season four, The Last of Us season one and The White Lotus season two, the three most-nominated shows overall at the upcoming 75th Emmy Awards. It is revealed that Adulting is the first Showmax Original created by Tshedza Pictures’ Makwarela and Beynon, who have won five Best Scriptwriting SAFTAs in the past four years for smash hit shows like The Republic and The River, which was also nominated for an International Emmy.