Johannesburg - The court case against Malesela Teffo had to be postponed as his legal counsel bowed out of representing him due to conflicting views and his refusal to listen to his advice. The court appearance of Teffo scheduled at the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court earlier today was not short of controversy and drama, as he refused to come out of the holding cells.

Teffo was scheduled to appear before the court to face charges of malicious damage to property, assault and theft. State prosecutor Maggie Sekati told the court that despite requesting the court orderlies twice to fetch him from the holding cells, he was refusing to come out or co-operate. The court was also informed by his legal counsel, advocate Ike Khumalo, that their mandate had been terminated by Teffo and that they were still consulting with him in the hopes that someone would come and take over.

“I have seen the client; I am not sure if I want to divulge (the reason why he doesn’t want to come out). We are not coming into an arrangement, and he is not taking our advice,” said Khumalo as he requested to withdraw from the matter. What he did mention, however, was that Teffo had raised factual and other legalistic reasons, and due to the various views they held, they would not be able to continue representing him. “We saw that we can’t represent him if he can’t listen to us. It is out of my hands,” he said.

The court stood the matter down and allowed time for the legal counsel to try and convince Teffo to come into court. However, he informed the court that he was adamant he was not coming. Teffo’s troubles came after he allegedly went to an office where he formerly rented at the Protea City Property after he had been prohibited from entering the premises since April 21. On July 29, he allegedly went to the building with a person from a locksmith, broke into the office and proceeded to assault the security officer who was on the scene recording what was happening.

Upon returning to the scene after running to report the matter to the police, the security officer found Teffo had left with the door handle. He is also facing a charge of fraud of R13 000 after he agreed to provide legal assistance to two people for R6 500 each, but turned and ignored them. The matter was postponed to August 16 for Teffo’s appearance in court and for the new legal team to come on record.