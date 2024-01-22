Advertising Regulatory Board slams advert by pet insurance company

The Advertising Regulatory Board (ARB) has deemed a recent television advertisement by a leading online pet insurance company, Dotsure, problematic. The commercial, which honoured a brave dog named “Kei” who was shot by an attacker while protecting his family during a home invasion, was based on actual events that were extensively reported on in the media.

After only two complaints were filed, one of which was submitted by Mr D Ogg, the ARB rendered its decision. The ARB Directorate ruled that the story could be told without traumatic detail and re-enactment, claiming the choice to use triggering sound effects and traumatic detail unjustifiably plays on the fear that most South Africans have about safety and their pets. “With all due respect to the ARB, we disagree wholeheartedly with this outcome,” said Glen Anderson, managing executive at Dotsure.

“Since the launch of the ad, we’ve had an outpouring of support and positive feedback from the public. It’s a beautiful, hopeful, and absolutely authentic story about a truly heroic pet. “Kei’s story deserves to be told, and it’s a shame that the ARB has allowed this outcome. Our experience is that most South Africans who saw the ad agree that this story needs to be told,” said Anderson. “In the advertisement, the Lamont family recall their harrowing escape during the robbery and the emotional journey that followed.