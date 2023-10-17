Africa Fest invites fans to celebrate and ignite the amapiano flame in its birthplace

The inaugural Africa Fest features a star-studded line-up of local music icons with the goal of celebrating musical diversity, by bringing together established superstars to commemorate the global success of the amapiano genre. Kabza De Small, DBN Gogo, Pabi Cooper, Uncle Waffles, Kamo Mphela, Makhadzi, Mas-Musiq, Sam Deep, Samthing Soweto, Nkosozana Daughter, DJ Stokie, and Lesego M are among the award-winning amapiano stars set to perform on November 18 at the SunBetArena in Times Square.

It is no secret that the genre has crossed borders, sparking a cultural revolution that has united music fans all over the world after emerging from South Africa's lively townships. Speaking about the success of the genre and praising local radio stations for changing their playlists to feature homegrown artists, Ceehle Suntele, a representative for Africa Fest, echoed the heartbeat of amapiano, which currently rules supreme as the most popular hashtag on TikTok, demonstrating its mighty global influence. “This event is the first of its kind and we are bringing international quality to South Africa. Taking this revolution closer to its roots, we proudly introduce Africa Fest, the ultimate celebration of South Africa's finest Amapiano artists. This groundbreaking event promises a captivating fusion of DJ sets and live performances, all set against a backdrop of world-class production and exhilarating dancers.” said Suntele

"Africa's time is now, and we need to celebrate it. We want to showcase and celebrate Amapiano on a level never seen before! We want to offer audiences a unique experience that will make them proud to be African." “We hope attendees will be blown away by the most incredible sound and visual experiences that can compete internationally. Not forgetting aerial acts, dancers, and fireworks," said Suntele. “Our biggest hopes for this event is to allow South Africans to see how amazing our South Africa artists are.” he said