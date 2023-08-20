Africa must prioritise African content

AS the BRICS Media Forum came to a close today (Sunday), delegates echoed that Africans must tell the story of Africa. The panel discussion zoome in on Strengthening Exchanges: Media’s Recipe in Invigorating Africa’s Growth,

The BRICS Media Forum was held at the Houghton Hotel as one of the breakaway build-up sessions ahead of the main summit this week. Sifiso Mahlangu, editor of The Star, said the BRICS Media initiative created a platform for South Africa to find itself beyond the BRICS Media programme and in general. He said South Africa finds itself on the table to negotiate the country’s investment to discuss Africa’s development without the engagement or the fostering of the West.

“I want to make this point because in 2017 when the ruling party in South Africa (ANC), decided to take policies that were seemingly developmental to Africans, in particular, black people in general. The IMF sought a problem with South Africa, the World Bank sent the country a proposal and why the ruling party should not adopt particular policies. It interested many people why the IMF and World Bank would have such a keen interest on the policies of South Africa,” Mahlangu said. He said they have an interests because they are the key colonisers, those have handles of imperialism, they have an interest on how the Rand performs. “The rand in South Africa is manipulated by the rating agencies. The banks in South Africa operate in collusion , they charge black people different rates than they charge white people. The banks are inherently white and a Western formulation of IMF and the World Bank hence the interest in South Africa’s policies,” Mahlangu said.

Mahlangu said there was a demand for reporters to have clauses for all wars, “All wars are wrong but Ukraine is not the only war happening in the world. The people of Palestine are displaced as we speak, the women and the children are landless, there is a under-reportage of that. “There are black slaves that are sold in Libya and there is an under-reporting of that. Libya is a shadow of its former self because of the US, there is a under-reporting of that. There is a murder of black people in Sudan and there is under-reporting of that. While they want us to microscopically move us to only report about the Ukraine war, ours must be a job to report about wars in general, in particular the people of this continent,” said Mahlangu. Zhanna Andreevna Tolstikova, CEO of the International TV BRICS Network said supporting local content was paramount.

“The media should prioritise the production of local content that is relaxant, this includes news stories, documentaries and edutainment programmes that showcase rich culture heritage. This way the media helps share a positive narrative that empower and informs local and international communities,” said Tolstikova. He said journalists should be trained to report objectively, they should investigate and verify information . Tolstikova said the media sector must embrace digital innovation such as websites, social media platforms, pod casts and online streaming services that offered opportunities to amplify voices and empowered marginalised communities.