Africa not creating more competitive brands to meet needs of its growing consumers - survey

Africans aspire to global brands but consume local brands. These were the words of Omar Ben Yedder talking about the behaviour of Africans at the online launch of the Brand Africa 100 Best Brands 2020. Only 20% of African brands featured in the top 100. MTN, DStv and Shoprite were prominent South African brands and Nigeria’s Dangote and Ethiopian Airlines were also the top African brands that featured. The rankings were announced in a global virtual event that incorporated the market openings of Kenya, South Africa and Nigeria. American sports and fitness giant Nike took the top spot for the third year in a row. MTN and Dangote were the most admired African brands. African brands only occupied 13 of the 100 entries, seven less from last year.

Established 10 years ago to coincide with the 2010 Fifa World Cup, the Brand Africa 100: Africa’s Best Brands survey and rankings have established themselves as an authoritative survey and analysis of brands in Africa.

The survey is conducted among a representative sample of respondents 18 years and older, in 27 countries which collectively represent 50% of the continent, covering all economic regions and accounting for an estimated 80% of the population and the GDP of Africa.

The 2020 survey was conducted between February and April and yielded over 15000 brand mentions and over 2000 unique brands.

“It’s concerning that in the 10 years since the triumphant Fifa World Cup in South Africa, which globally highlighted the promise and capability of Africa, and despite the vibrant entrepreneurial environment, Africa is not creating more competitive brands to meet the needs of its growing consumer market,” said Thebe Ikalafeng, founder and chairperson of Brand Africa and Brand Leadership.

“African brands have an important role in helping to build the image, competitiveness and transforming the continent’s promise into a real change.”

Overall African brands dropped to an all-time low of 13%, while non-African brands accounted for 87% of the top 100 brands on the continent.

China’s Alibaba and the US’s Amazon were the most high-profile technology commerce new entries.

MTN, Dangote and Kenya’s Safaricom were the highest brands listed on the leading stock exchanges for Sub-Saharan Africa.

The leading African brands are from Nigeria (6), South Africa (5), Kenya (1) and Ethiopia (1).