In the wake of the outbreak, several international airports across the continent introduced screenings and Mauritius introduced a mandatory quarantine on all passengers that have visited China’s Hubei province, where the outbreak originated, irrespective of their nationality.
The virus has so far claimed at least 910 lives worldwide.
At the beginning of last week there were only two laboratories in Africa that were able to test samples of the killer virus - in Senegal and South Africa.
But by the end of the week, laboratories were set up in Ghana, Madagascar, Nigeria and Sierra Leone.