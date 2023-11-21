Africa4Palestine welcomes Israeli Ambassador’s departure

The Israeli ambassador reportedly left South Africa ahead of this weeks vote by the South African Parliament to expel him and shut down the embassy.

In a statement shared by Tisetso Magama for Africa4Palestine, the NGO noted that South Africa now has no ambassador in Israel, and Israel has no ambassador in South Africa.

“In the dying days of Apartheid in South Africa, the regime isolated itself. Similarly, Israel today is being isolated and is self-isolating from the peace and justice-loving peoples of the world. This marks a crucial step towards holding Apartheid Israel accountable for its violations of international law. People and countries across the globe are making it clear: no normal relations with an abnormal state,” Magama said.

Africa4Palestine also commended, “the hundreds of thousands of South Africans who have taken to the streets, social media, and other platforms in recent weeks supporting our government as well as calling for further and firmer action to be taken against Israel for its recent attacks on the Palestinians people as well as for its ongoing Apartheid policies and practices.”