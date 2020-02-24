These were the words of Dr Same Mdluli, curator and manager of the Standard Bank Gallery at the launch of the Pan-African travelling exhibition, Lumières d’Afriques, last week.
“What is unique about the exhibition is that it reminds us of the beautiful continent we live in,” she said.
In partnership with African Artists for Development (AAD) Lumières d’Afriques features work from 54 artists from each country on the continent.
“This exhibition comes together in this very unique theme around the notion of light and energy.