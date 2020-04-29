African Diaspora Forum pleads for food parcel donations for migrants

African Diaspora Forum (ADF) calls on generous people to donate food parcels to their food distribution and feeding scheme for migrants during the lockdown. ADF spokesperson Amir Sheikh said food distribution for migrants in the inner City of Joburg started at the beginning of the lockdown. "Some of our workers, who earn R400-500 a month, came to our offices, and the majority confirmed that they didn’t have food," he said. He added that they had to distribute 1000 food parcels to migrants who lived in Mayfair and in the City. He said their efforts were not discriminatory as they distributed parcels among the migrants and the local community.

He said they had sent an appeal on their social platforms asking their members to assist the community wherever they were in the country.

"The support has been overwhelming. In Soweto, we are targeting 10000 households, and we have done about 5000 households," Sheikh said.

The ADF, in partnership with Afrika Awake NPC, is running a feeding scheme in the inner city for 2000 people and 300 households.

Sheikh added: "What we are giving out is your basic foods like mealie meal, rice, oil, flour, teabags, eggs, milk, etcetera." Each parcel can last a family for three weeks to a month.

On Tuesday, a food parcel protests turned ugly when police were forced to fire rubber bullets at desperate Booysens informal settlement residents.

This was after the residents took to the streets on Tuesday in an an attempt to force the government to heed their request for food parcels.

They said they had opted to protest because they had not received food parcels since the lockdown commenced.