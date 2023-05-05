Johannesburg - South African notable fashion creatives and models were summoned to the African Fashion Spaces (AFS) experience where the diversity and richness of African fashion and heritage within the culture were showcased. The recent event that happened in April presented two brands, Long Season and OffMankind, that were both impeccable in their presentation of creativity, garments display, and conceptual exhibition.

Opening the show, Long Season’s apparel delivered a breathtaking offering that took place at the venue’s tennis court boasting a modern slick black matt as a runway lit up with orange bright beams, wonder, and suspense. The atmosphere was electric, and guests were eager to see what Long Season, a clothing brand dedicated to family, experimental construction, and comfort had in store for them. The second exhibition by the garden walkway was OffManKind, a brand that represents the rebellious, nonconformist spirit of South Africa's inner-city kids.

The collection was a mix of urban street-wear and traditional African elements, creating a unique and bold fashion statement. The OffMankind collection reflected the brand’s philosophy of embracing individuality and breaking away from the norm. Jay Kayembe, who is the creative director of the experience highlighted that they wanted to showcase African fashion in a unique approach.

“We wanted to create an experience that was more than just a fashion show, an exhibition platform that would empower the greater creator economy. We want to showcase African fashion in a unique and dynamic approach within South Africa and going into the broader countries within Africa all of 2023. “By taking the show off the traditional runway and into unique and unexpected spaces, we were able to create a one-of-a-kind experience that truly highlighted the creativity and diversity of fashion creatives that is inclusive of all subculture genres, that have a talent and passion within fashion,” Kayembe said. “Overall, the African Fashion Spaces exhibition experience was a resounding success, garnering praise from attendees and media alike, it is no wonder a global tech brand like DJI - who are world leaders in camera technology and drones have partnered with African Fashion Spaces (AFS) in sharing the vision on empowering the creator economy across genres with the brand ethos ‘Unlocking Creativity and Adventure’,” affirmed Ben Siyotula, Core Group marketing manager.