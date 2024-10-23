African fashion takes the spotlight at Cape Town Fashion Week:

Africa Fashion International (AFI) has announced the much-anticipated Cape Town Fashion Week: The Edit Spring Summer 2024, taking place on November 29 and 30 at the iconic Kenilworth Racecourse. This event promises to be a vibrant showcase of fashion-forward luxury collections curated from a diverse array of both established and emerging pan-African designers.

This season’s event is not just about showcasing stunning garments but also about fostering an immersive experience that celebrates and makes accessible the creative spirit of contemporary Africa. Fashion enthusiasts can look forward to a jam-packed programme that begins with AFI’s Masterclass on the first day. This exclusive platform serves as a rich space for knowledge exchange between industry heavyweights and budding talent, offering attendees profound insights and engaging discussions led by some of fashion’s foremost voices.

Guests will also have an opportunity to shop exclusive pieces from the runway in the special pop-up boutique. The two-day fashion and retail showcase will culminate in a by-invitation-only event at the breathtaking Hidden Valley Wine Estate, where a curated selection of South Africa’s finest fashion and culture will be celebrated in an intimate, luxurious setting. Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe, chairperson of AFI, expressed enthusiasm for this year’s event, which aims to explore the fashion industry through refined touchpoints.

“Cape Town Fashion Week is a premier platform for fashion enthusiasts to exchange ideas, invest in, and contribute to the elevation of a vibrant African fashion ecosystem rooted in sustainability, inclusivity, and innovation. Guests are invited to explore the fashion industry through a series of thoughtfully refined touchpoints,” said Moloi-Motsepe. This happens hot on the heels of the SA Fashion Week, which dominated Gauteng, paying homage to South Africa’s culture while also showcasing the diverse talented designers. From the CRUZ Vodka South African Fashion Week Opening Party to a week dedicated to creativity, diversity, and ingenuity in fashion.