Residents watch in despair as shacks belonging mostly to Zimbabweans are set alight by taxi drivers in Marabastad, Pretopria. Bongani Shilubane : African News Agency (ANA

Sao Tome - The dark cloud that has hung over South Africa since the outbreak of violent attacks on mostly migrants and their businesses loomed large at the Universal Peace Federation Summit being held in this tiny island. Former Nigeria President Goodluck Jonathan told the 1000 delegates from across Africa that it was unacceptable for Africans to turn on each other.

“Africans must be encouraged to treat each other as brothers and sisters. African leaders must make sure that other people are not attacked,’’ he said.

Jonathan said the aim of the Peace Summit, being held in the island of Sao Tome which is home to just 200 000 people, was to solve African problems and promote the unification of the continent into one big happy family.

“I believe a peaceful Africa speaks directly to strengthening democracy. For peace to thrive, we must aspire hope,” said Jonathan.

Sponsor of the Peace Summit and leader of the Unification Church Dr Hak Ja Moon of South Korea also preached peace for Africa.

“Human nature has been filled with war, discrimination and hatred because we do not live according to God’s commandments,” said Moon.

She urged countries and communities to place the family structure and God at the centre of building peaceful coexistence.

“Today, we cannot realise peace alone. We need to understand the heavenly parent - God,” said Moon.

The Peace Summit will culminate in a festival set for Johannesburg in December.

Thousands of delegates will congregate at the FNB for the event.

The Star