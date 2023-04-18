African Transformation Movement concerned over new SAA board

Johannesburg - The African Transformation Movement (ATM) has joined the National Union of Metalworkers South Africa (Numsa) in its displeasure with the recent interim SAA board appointment made by Minister of State Enterprises Pravin Gordhan. On Monday, Numsa accused Gordhan of having secretly appointed the interim board, which included former minister of tourism Derek Hanekom as board chairperson.

Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said the union had been reliably informed that Gordhan did not consult with the ANC and other stakeholders in the lead-up to the board appointments. ‘’The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) has been reliably informed, from a senior source within government, that the Minister of Public Enterprises, Pravin Gordhan, has removed the SAA board and replaced it with an entirely new board, and he has done so without informing the public or the governing party. We are told that the entire SAA board was removed as of April 14 and replaced with new board members who have already received their appointment letters. Numsa has information from a credible source, who shall remain anonymous, that Gordhan has sworn the entire board to secrecy in order to protect his alleged corruption,’’ Numsa said on Monday. Other members of the board unveiled by Gordhan include Dumisani Sangweni, Fatima Ghani (who is also on the Eskom board), Mahlubi Mazwai, Fundi Sithebe, Wrenelle Stander (the former CEO of Comair who contributed to the collapse of Comair, which is now facing liquidation), and John Lamola, the current interim CEO, who has been asked to stay on as acting CEO.

On Tuesday, ATM spokesperson Zama Ntshona said the party was not convinced that all was well regarding the newly-elected SAA interim board. ‘’The ATM is deeply concerned about reports of corruption cover-up by the minister of public enterprises, Mr Pravin Gordhan, in relation to the SAA transaction.’’ ‘’In a letter to the Speaker of Parliament, the director general of public enterprises, Mr Kgothatso Thlakudi, raised numerous shocking allegations of corruption, financial irregularities, and malfeasance around the sale of SAA,’’ Ntshona said.

According to media reports, Thlakudi, who is currently under suspension, and Gordhan and the department approved the undervaluation of SAA by the Takatso Consortium without conducting their own independent valuation, said to be at R15 billion. Thlakudi was placed on precautionary suspension last year following a whistle-blower’s allegation regarding his conduct during the process to appoint a security manager at the department. On Monday, the spokesperson for the department of state enterprises, Richard Mantu, said the board appointments were done in an effort to bring skilled and diverse personnel into SAA.