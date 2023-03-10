Africa’s comedy experience returns with JICF

Johannesburg - Returning and better than ever! The Johannesburg International Comedy Festival (JICF) is back with three days of delightfully packed comedic performances. With a lengthy history of providing top-notch comedy experiences, JICF features the hottest local and international artists available. JICF is slated to provide some much-needed laughs and is proudly presented in co-operation with Comedy Central (DStv 122), BET Africa (DStv 129), IOL, and in association with the Department of Arts & Culture.

The largest independent international comedy festival in Africa, JICF, is in its eighth edition. Over 20 local, Pan-African and international comedians will perform during the three-day comedy showcase at Emperors Palace in Kempton Park, east of Joburg, from March 31 to April 2. The festival continues the long-standing custom of showcasing both emerging artists and the hottest African acts. Tats Nkonzo, Dalin Oliver, Jason Goliath, Rob van Vuuren, Eugene Khoza, Khanyisa Bunu, Yaaseen Barnes, Lihle Msimang, Brian Aylward, Carvin Goldstone, Justice Khubeka, Stella Dlangalala, Thenjiwe, and Felix Hlope are just a few of the highly anticipated JICF performers.

African heavyweights BasketMouth (Nigeria), Aliya Kanani (Canada), and Emo Majok (Australia) are among the international acts that have been officially confirmed so far. They are expected to dazzle Joburg audiences with their distinctive comedic styles and perspectives on the African experience. Donovan Goliath will host three ComedyCon Podcast sessions on Friday. These will be followed by Mashabela’s magnificent Mzansi’s Finest Comedy Extravaganza, which will include the best vernacular comedians in South Africa.

Khanyisa Bunu will do a solo show that is not to be missed after this. The Stand Up Africa event, an English Gala performed by a ground-breaking local group called HomeGrown and Funny, and an international comedy gala experience are all happening on Saturday. There are also three ComedyCon Podcast sessions on Saturday. More local performers will take the stage on Sunday to cap off this year’s festival with an unforgettable performance.

Further performances and artists will be added to the festival schedule over the coming weeks, including continental acts that are sure to dazzle local audiences with their Afrocentric comedic sensibilities. JICF organiser, Kate Goliath says: “We are looking forward to hosting the festival at a new venue this year as well as being able to have much bigger audiences attend this year’s edition. We will be showcasing the best comedic talent from South Africa and the world. Introducing new international acts to local audiences, including a bit of Mzansi Flavour and bringing all of the laughs to Joburg." The Emperors Palace Casino will host JICF from March 31 to April 2.