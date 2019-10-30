Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth filed an application at the Gauteng High in which he asks the court to set aside the SAHRC’s proceedings against him. Picture: Shuji Kajiyama/AP.

Totalsport's decision to remove posters of Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth from its stores has been met with outrage. Minutes after posting a statement on social media and giving reasons for their decision on Tuesday, rugby fans took to Twitter to express their anger and disappointment in what some said was reverse racism. Others said they would boycott the chain and take their business elsewhere while others supported the move.

“The media controversy surrounding Eben Etzebeth has been felt in our stores. As a brand, we don’t do controversies, we do sport. We made the decision to remove his poster. Without taking sides/passing judgement, we wanted to ensure all our customers feel comfortable in our stores,” tweeted the retailer.

Etzebeth, who is expected to play against England in the Rugby World Cup finals on Saturday, is embroiled in a racist storm. Two people alleged they were assaulted and two others said they were racially abused by him outside a pub in Langebaan in the Western Cape.

The matter was taken to the SA Human Rights Commission, which noted Etzebeth was seeking a review of the matter and to get its decision to institute proceedings against him in the Equality Court set aside.