Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth filed an application at the Gauteng High in which he asks the court to set aside the SAHRC’s proceedings against him. Picture: Shuji Kajiyama/AP.

Totalsport's decision to remove posters of Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth from  its stores has been met with outrage.

Minutes after posting a statement on social media and giving reasons for their decision on Tuesday, rugby fans took to Twitter to express their anger and disappointment in what some said was reverse racism. Others said they would boycott the chain and take their business elsewhere while others supported the move.

“The media controversy surrounding Eben Etzebeth has been felt in our stores. As a brand, we don’t do controversies, we do sport. We made the decision to remove his poster. Without taking sides/passing judgement, we wanted to ensure all our customers feel comfortable in our stores,” tweeted the retailer.

Etzebeth, who is expected to play against England in the Rugby World Cup finals on Saturday, is embroiled in a racist storm. Two people alleged they were assaulted and two others said they were racially abused by him outside a pub in Langebaan in the Western Cape.

The matter was taken to the SA Human Rights Commission, which noted Etzebeth was seeking a review of the matter and to get its decision to institute proceedings against him in the Equality Court set aside.

AfriForum said Totalsports’ decision was unwarranted. Policy and action head Ernst Roets said there were double standards where actions were not taken by business against black people who made anti-white racist comments in public.

Roets said Totalsports had a responsibility to act on racism.

“Etzebeth denies that which is attributed to him. For Totalsports to respond as such amounts to a trial and conviction by public opinion and not by a legal process,” he said.

He added the retailer should’ve waited for the matter to be heard in court and for a ruling to be made before acting as though they have already declared him guilty.